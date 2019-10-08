The Royal Winnipeg Ballet got a major shout out on “Jeopardy” last week when it was used as a hint for a question about a popular Canadian book.

On Friday’s show one of the categories in the double jeopardy round was adaptations, with one of the questions referring to the ballet’s adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“This Margaret Atwood novel was adapted by the Royal Winnipeg Ballet in 2018,” said host Alex Trebek.

Contestant Kara Skinner ultimately beat out the other two and gave the correct answer.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet performed its interpretation of the novel in October 2018.