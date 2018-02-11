

On the catwalk for a cause, Winnipeggers packed the Fort Garry Hotel Saturday night for a fashion show fighting stigma.

Runway for change is all in support of the Main Street Project.

The fashion show had13 main street clients walking the runway beside models from Swish Management

The evening also showcased the story of four clients on how they became homeless, and the help they received through Main Street Project.

What started as a school project at Red River College has evolved into a fundraiser fighting stigma surrounding homelessness.

“It’s also is a way to for people who aren't homeless to have a better understanding of these people end up in these situations and maybe be more willing to support,” said one of the creators Ashley Tokaruk.

The fundraiser also raised in-demand clothing for Winnipeg’s homeless population such as scarves, hats, mittens, socks and jackets for those in need.

This year marked the second year of the event.