WINNIPEG -- Santa Claus is coming to town … on a bus. The city is kicking off the holidays with Winnipeg Transit’s Santa Bus.

The city said all cash fares and donations collected on the Santa Bus (bus #142) are going directly to the Christmas Cheer Board.

It will be easy to spot the Santa Bus – it’s wrapped in a massive graphic of Ol’ Saint Nick along with his reindeer.

The city said the Santa Bus has been on the road every year since 1985.

Starting Sunday, you can catch a ride on the Santa Bus until Tuesday, Dec. 24. To find where the bus is, the city said to text “Bus 142” to 287898. The BUStxt service will text back with the bus route and when it will be arriving at its next stop.