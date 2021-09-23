The solid gold shot glass paying homage to this Northern Manitoba town's roots

WINNIPEG -

Next time you visit Snow Lake, Manitoba – stop in at the Snow Lake Motor Inn, ask the bartender for the 'Golden 49er' and you will be handed a shot glass made of solid gold mined right there in the community.

Owner Gerard Lamontagne had been looking for a way to promote Snow Lake Motor Inn, one of the Northern Manitoba's oldest mining town bars. The town was built around the Britannia mine, and on Christmas Eve, 1949, the Snow Lake Motor Inn opened its doors.

"I always loved that idea because the hotel was built for the community of Snow Lake to service all the miners and their families," Lamontagne said, adding the idea of a solid gold shot glass came to his mind.

Working with a jeweller in Winnipeg, Lamontagne had a custom Snow Lake Motor Inn solid gold shot glass created – the majority of the gold coming right from the community.

Gerard Lamontagne holds the 'Golden 49er' a solid gold shot glass made with gold mined in his community of Snow Lake, Manitoba. (Source: Gerard Lamontagne)

"There's guaranteed not another one in any bar on the planet," Lamontagne said. "And without a doubt not another one where you can actually come – as anybody that's legally able to enter the bar – and have a drink from the solid gold shot glass."

Lamontagne debuted the Golden 49er to the community on Saturday, giving his 92-year-old father the first taste from the golden glass.

He said he wants the Golden 49er to be more than just a memorable way to enjoy a drink.

"We want it to be something that's going to give back to our community and basically to Canadians in general," adding a portion of the proceeds from the Golden 49er will be going to charities annually.

Along with the debut of the Golden 49er, Lamontagne said the Snow Lake Motor Inn has donated $333 each to the local Royal Canadian Legion, The Ronald McDonald House, and Boys and Girls Club.

Lamontagne said he hopes the Golden 49er will become a worldwide tourist attraction.

"Come on down to Snow Lake and enjoy some of our northern hospitality - there are a lot of other beautiful things to check out in the community – and stop in the Motor Inn and have a shot from the Golden 49er," he said.

"Maybe it'll bring you some luck."