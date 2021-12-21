'The sound of home': Indigenous radio station celebrates 50 years of programming

Davey Gott, NCI-FM on-air personality of We Are The Manitoba Wakeup Crew show, is photographed at the NCI studio in Winnipeg, Thursday, December 9, 2021. NCI is celebrating its 50th anniversary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Davey Gott, NCI-FM on-air personality of We Are The Manitoba Wakeup Crew show, is photographed at the NCI studio in Winnipeg, Thursday, December 9, 2021. NCI is celebrating its 50th anniversary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories