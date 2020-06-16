WINNIPEG -- With the school year coming to an end and more free time for kids to be on their devices, there are steps parents can take to help get their kids to put down their phones and get active.

According to Jo Ann Unger from KIDTHINK, one thing parents can do is implement rules and structure surrounding screen time.

“In terms of thinking about how you want to structure the time in your home, you really want some family rules,” she said, noting the American Pediatric Society has an online tool to plan screen time.

She said these rules need to apply to kids – and their parents.

“So one of the things we know is that our role modelling has an impact on our children’s behaviour so if they see us on our devices most of the time and not getting outside and not being active, it’s going to be harder for them to be like ‘Oh why do I have to do it if you don’t have to,’ she said.

Unger suggested getting kids involved in structuring summer activities, and finding time every day for getting outside and physical activity.

“What are actually your family values around this? What does the research show? What do you want to do? Sit down and have a conversation about that. Structure the rules for everybody,” she said.

“Have some rewards for how you’re going to manage that. How you’re going to structure your day."

Unger also suggested if kids have had a lot of screen time as of late, a gradual reduction might be best.

“Having a screen-free day is one way that can be helpful for everybody for getting into the habit of reducing that screen time.”

But, Unger noted, not all screen time is created equal.

“There’s different kinds of benefits and risks to the different kinds of activities that we’re doing on a screen, so they’re not all the same,” she said.

Unger noted kids can take part in active exercises online, such as learning and social engagement, as well as passive activities, such as entertainment and watching programs.

KIDTHINK provided the following ways to reduce kids’ screen time: earn screen time through tasks; have screen-free time, no screen time an hour before bed, and monitor kids’ activity.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.