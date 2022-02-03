'The system failed him': Inquest called into overdose death of Manitoba man who was turned away from detox facilities
Relief and hope—that is how Carol Packer felt after learning Thursday that Manitoba's Chief Medical Examiner is calling an inquest into the death of her younger brother, Lee Earnshaw.
"Relief that Lee's voice is going to be heard and hope that this initiates change," Packer told CTV News in an interview from her home in Alberta.
The 42-year-old husband, father, and former commercial fisherman was found unresponsive in his tent in Winnipeg. Despite resuscitation efforts, he died of a fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose on June 14, 2021.
"He was one of the most honest people I know, he didn't hide his problems with drugs, he was very honest with it," Packer said.
"I think Lee was so brave for speaking out about it—sharing his experiences. We had enormous respect for Lee. The system failed him."
In a release Thursday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Earnshaw had tried multiple times in the months leading up to his death to get help through the Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) Clinic and Main Street Project.
However, each time he was turned away due to what the Chief Medical Examiner called "various technicalities."
Since Earnshaw's death, Packer has been working with St. Boniface Street Links to have an inquest called into her brother's death.
"You can't turn some away, someone away in, when they're facing a medical crisis. It's no different than walking into a hospital with a medical emergency. You wouldn't turn them away. We can't do that," she said.
Marion Willis, the founder and executive director of St. Boniface Street Links, said she is hopeful the inquest into Earnshaw's death will bring about change.
Willis previously told CTV News Earnshaw had tried to get admitted to a detox facility five times in the last year, including three times at a RAAM clinic.
"The RAAM clinics and all the people that are out there working with people struggling with addiction and mental health, they are doing the very best job they can. But it is a system without a plan," she said.
Willis said the province needs to create a strategy to address the drug crisis in Winnipeg and Manitoba, but first the province has to understand exactly where the gaps and deficiencies lie.
"This is not about blaming anybody. This is about trying to understand why there are so many deaths," she said.
"This can't continue. These are real people. These are families. There is just so much pain and suffering attached to this epidemic and we need to get a handle on it, and if it takes the inquest into Lee's death to do that, then Lee's death was not in vain."
In a statement to CTV News Sarah Guillemard, minister for Mental Health and Community Wellness, offered her condolences to Earnshaw's family.
She said the province has been working to create a five-year road map to improve mental health, addiction, wellness and recovery services in Manitoba, and plans to release more information about the plan soon.
"Though we have made progress toward access to RAAM clinics, we have much more work to do," Guillemard said.
The minister said work is being done to increase capacity to manage addictions-related issues within primary care, and expand access to withdrawal management and to specialized opiate agonist therapy services.
"We welcome any answers that come out of the inquest to assist our government in improving support for those in need.”
A spokesperson for Shared Health declined to comment, saying the matter is now before the courts.
Packer says she is now working to gather as much information as she can for the inquest into her brother's death—one she hopes will shine a light on the barriers he faced and will lead to change.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa police stepping up enforcement at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest reaches the one-week mark.
'You're not helping us': Small businesses in Ottawa decry protesters as they vow to stay
The organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' have indicated they plan to stay in Ottawa until pandemic-related mandates are repealed, but some business owners say the protesters are doing more harm than good.
NACI updates vaccine guidance for those previously infected with COVID-19
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued new COVID-19 vaccination guidance on Friday for those who have been infected with the virus, stressing the important benefits of being up to date with their vaccines.
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken the lead among provinces and territories in signalling their intentions to soon remove most, if not all, remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions.
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says 200,000 jobs lost in January
Statistics Canada says the economy lost 200,000 jobs in January amid stricter public health rules put in place to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
17-year-old boy arrested in Saanich, B.C. in connection with murder of Toronto taxi driver
A 17-year-old Ontario boy has been arrested by British Columbia authorities in connection with the October murder of 73-year-old Christopher Jung.
Hockey wife asks NHL, NHLPA to do more for families of struggling players
Ian White's fearless style of play led to injuries in his 11-year NHL career, which led to an addiction to painkillers. But his family was left with little support. W5 looks into whether White and family were abandoned by the league and its players' association.
Obscene slogans spotted at trucker convoy sold on Amazon, Facebook
Obscene slogans spotted at the trucker convoy protest around Parliament Hill are being sold on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce sites.
Regina
-
More snow on tap to start the weekend in Sask.
It won't be like the blizzards we experienced on Monday, but more snow is moving in to start the weekend.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken the lead among provinces and territories in signalling their intentions to soon remove most, if not all, remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions.
-
Vaccine uptake, COVID-19 strategies having 'positive impact' on Omicron transmission: Dr. Shahab
Saskatchewan's top doctor said the Omicron wave has peaked in the province, with vaccine uptake and other COVID-19 strategies impacting transmission of the virus.
Saskatoon
-
'I just went out to listen': Sask. MPs defend picture taken at Ottawa convoy protest
A group Saskatchewan Conservative politicians are defending their decision to show support for a protest that has created gridlock in Ottawa.
-
Barrier recommended at site of fatal Circle Drive crash: report
A new report is recommending changes along a stretch of Circle Drive where four fatal crashes have happened since 2016.
-
'Traditional healer' accused of sexual assaults faces new charge: Saskatoon RCMP
Saskatoon RCMP have charged Cecil Wolfe with another count of sexual assault, according to a news release.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudden death at Sudbury's Vale mine
Sudbury police are working with the Ministry of Labour and the coroner's office to investigate the sudden death of a mining worker at Vale's Copper Cliff site.
-
Ottawa police stepping up enforcement at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest reaches the one-week mark.
-
Another careless cooking fire responsible for Minnow Lake blaze: Sudbury fire official
Sudbury fire crews battled a second major blaze on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Traffic near legislature expected to be slow Friday morning after crash
Police are warning Friday morning commuters that traffic will likely be delayed near the legislature, where a power pole was struck.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The cold spell is ending
It's still cold out there this morning in Edmonton. But, that'll change by this afternoon.
-
Kenney says a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions is coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift some COVID-19 restrictions in long-term care on Monday
Ontario will begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions in long-term care homes starting next week, allowing residents to once again take part in day trips outside of their facilities.
-
17-year-old boy arrested in Saanich, B.C. in connection with murder of Toronto taxi driver
A 17-year-old Ontario boy has been arrested by British Columbia authorities in connection with the October murder of 73-year-old Christopher Jung.
-
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
Calgary
-
Kenney says a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions is coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but, until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm west wind for Calgary today
Warm today, sure, but double-digits in Calgary by Sunday!
Montreal
-
Three Montreal high school coaches appear in court on sexual assault charges as police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
-
31-year-old woman dies after being hit by train at 'unofficial' crossing near Mile End
A 31-year-old woman has died in a rail collision on the train tracks running along the north end of Mile End on Thursday afternoon, Montreal police say.
-
Owner of Quebec City gym that flouted COVID-19 regulations found dead; police investigating
An outspoken Quebec City gym owner who openly flouted COVID-19 regulations at his business in 2021 was found dead on Thursday and his death is being investigated by provincial police.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police stepping up enforcement at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest reaches the one-week mark.
-
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
-
RCMP sending more officers to help police Ottawa protest
The RCMP is sending more officers to help police the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, as the protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions enters a second week.
Atlantic
-
Schools, businesses closed as storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices are closed across the Maritimes as a system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.
-
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Here is a list of Maritime school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
-
Nova Scotia woman concerned over ambulance delays after husband’s death
A Nova Scotia woman is sharing her concerns over ambulance delays in the province. Brenda Maxwell’s husband of almost 50 years died after suffering a heart attack at home on Jan. 12
Kitchener
-
Another snow day for some students in Ontario
The Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board says their schools will be closed Friday.
-
Woman gives LCBO gift card to police instead of driver's licence
A 19-year-old woman was pulled over by Guelph police early Friday morning for driving erratically and,when asked for her driver's licence, she allegedly handed the officer an LCBO gift card instead.
-
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck
Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened just off Ottawa Street South in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
B.C. school sports tournaments set to resume after ministry lifts ban
School sports tournaments across B.C. are expected to resume after the Ministry of Education announced its intention to lift a ban.
-
B.C. First Nations plan to appeal ruling to restore natural river flows 70 years later
Two First Nations say they will appeal parts of a British Columbia Supreme Court ruling released last month that rejected their bid for an injunction to restore the natural flows of the Nechako River.
-
B.C. doctors criticize 'top-down' approach and government secrecy as minister defends surgical strategy
Two doctors' associations are calling for more transparency and collaboration with government around plans to catch up on increasing surgical backlogs, but B.C.'s health minister is defending the current level of disclosure and engagement with frontline medical personnel.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Liberal party in court as members cast votes for new leader
British Columbia's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a last-minute petition today asking it to delay the release of results for the new leader of the B.C. Liberal party.
-
RCMP release new photo of B.C. man missing with daughter
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have released a new photo of Jesse Bennett, who was reported missing along with his daughter, Violet Bennett, shortly after he was ordered to return Violet to her mother's custody by a family law court last month.
-
Former Canadian navy officer sentenced after pleading guilty to 9 sexual offences
A former lieutenant-commander in the Canadian navy was sentenced to two years less a day in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to nine sexual offences dating back to the early 2000s.