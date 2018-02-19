An isolated First Nation community in northern Manitoba is running low on fuel to heat homes in the midst of an extreme cold snap.

The community of Tadoule Lake relies on a winter road to receive shipments of fuel, but that road has yet to open.

With overnight temperatures expected to plunge into the minus thirties, leaders in the fly-in community have been working to make sure residents can continue to heat their houses.

Tadoule Lake resident Caroline Cheekie said she recently had more fuel delivered to her house which should last for three months, but not everyone was so lucky.

"From what I heard the tanks are empty,” said Cheekie in a phone interview from Tadoule Lake. “They're totally right out."

Sayisi Dene First Nation Chief Tony Powderhorn said heavy snowfall in northern Manitoba has delayed the opening of the winter road to Tadoule Lake.

That means the community's yearly supply of fuel has yet to arrive.

Powderhorn said the fuel is needed to heat more than 100 homes.

"People need fuel and that's the bottom line,” said Powderhorn. “We live in a very tough environment up there. We have no access road at all year round."

Band councillor Clifford Anderson said so far he’s aware of three homes which have run out of fuel and have had to rely on woodstoves for heat.

Powderhorn said the community has found a temporary solution: community leaders are working with Manitoba Hydro, which has diesel tanks in Tadoule Lake, and the local airport to get a backup supply of fuel until the winter road opens.

The Chief said this isn't the first time Tadoule Lake has run low on fuel, but he said the bitter cold temperatures have made the situation more urgent.

A Manitoba government spokesperson said the winter road is expected to open between Feb. 23 and Feb.28.

Indigenous Services Canada said in a statement it's aware of the situation and has met with the First Nation to discuss the issue.