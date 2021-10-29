The three matters Winnipeg's mayor plans to address with the new premier

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is looking forward to congratulating Manitoba’s first female premier and working with her on three long-standing matters, including an ambulance contract and infrastructure applications.

“There are three files in particular that I’ll be raising with the new premier,” he said at a news conference on Thursday.

“I’ve raised them with previous premiers, as well as the current premier as well, because they’re really important to Winnipeg.”

According to Bowman, one of these matters is a need for an ambulance contract between Winnipeg and the Manitoba government, as the health-care service has been operating without this contract for more than five years.

Bowman said the other matters include getting the province to forward two infrastructure applications to the federal government, including the North End Sewage Treatment Plant and Winnipeg Transit’s master plan.

The city is requesting access to $203 million in federal funding earmarked for transit

The mayor noted that a change in the province’s leadership can create an opportunity for positive change.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we’re able to do to see some real positive momentum and actions on part of the new premier shortly after she assumes office,” Bowman said.

Bowman added the new premier will be the fourth in office since he was first elected mayor in 2014.

A leadership vote for Manitoba's new premier is expected to take place on Saturday. Shelly Glover, a former Winnipeg police officer and one-time Conservative member of parliament, and Heather Stefanson, a former Manitoba health minister, are the two official candidates.