WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg advocacy group is hoping Manitobans will look at other methods of wrapping their gifts this year in a way to help reduce the amount going to landfills.

The Green Action Centre is encouraging people to forgo traditional wrapping paper this year and find other ways to wrap the gifts that can be easily recycled.

“Generally, it is a big amount of waste on our end,” said Colleen Ans with the organization. "Canadians actually send 540,000 tonnes of wrapping paper to the landfill, and that’s equivalent to 100,000 elephants, so it is a big amount there.”

She added, “It doesn’t seem like very much when it is one person or one household, but collectively it is quite a bit of waste."

The majority of wrapping paper cannot be recycled, Ans said, who added that items like tape and foil can also contaminate the batches of items that are meant to be recycled.

She suggested instead of traditional wrapping paper, one way to wrap your gifts could be using gift bags you received in previous years, as well as using brown craft paper, which can be bought from the store.

Ans said people can also get creative with the items around their home.

"If you're looking into reusing more stuff around the house, you can use old newspapers, maps,” she said.

“For smaller items, you can use your calendar from last year, comic books for kids. Or if you have a music lover in the house, some old music sheets."

The Green Action Centre also suggests wrapping one gift with another gift you may be giving.