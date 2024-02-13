The top baby names in Manitoba in 2023

The Manitoba government has revealed the top baby names for 2023, with some familiar finalists from previous years.

According to the data, Olivia and Noah were the top two baby names in the province. The province reports that 69 babies were given the name Olivia, while 75 were named Noah. Both of these names were in the top three baby names for 2022 as well.

Rounding out the top five baby names for girls were Sophia, Amelia, Charlotte and Emma,

As for the top boy names, Theodore came in second, followed by Liam, Jack and Elijah.

The following are the lists for the top 10 female and male baby names for 2023, as well as how many babies were given these names.

Top 10 female baby names in Manitoba for 2023

Olivia -69 Sophia – 57 Amelia – 54 Charlotte – 54 Emma – 48 Hannah – 46 Lily – 43 Emily –40 Ava – 40 Luna – 38

Top 10 male baby names in Manitoba for 2023