WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • The top baby names in Manitoba in 2023

    A baby's feet. (Credit: Pixabay/pexels.com) A baby's feet. (Credit: Pixabay/pexels.com)
    Share

    The Manitoba government has revealed the top baby names for 2023, with some familiar finalists from previous years.

    According to the data, Olivia and Noah were the top two baby names in the province. The province reports that 69 babies were given the name Olivia, while 75 were named Noah. Both of these names were in the top three baby names for 2022 as well.

    Rounding out the top five baby names for girls were Sophia, Amelia, Charlotte and Emma,

    As for the top boy names, Theodore came in second, followed by Liam, Jack and Elijah.

    The following are the lists for the top 10 female and male baby names for 2023, as well as how many babies were given these names.

    Top 10 female baby names in Manitoba for 2023

    1. Olivia -69
    2. Sophia – 57
    3. Amelia – 54
    4. Charlotte – 54
    5. Emma – 48
    6. Hannah – 46
    7. Lily – 43
    8. Emily –40
    9. Ava – 40
    10. Luna – 38

    Top 10 male baby names in Manitoba for 2023

    1. Noah – 75
    2. Theodore – 63
    3. Liam – 55
    4. Jack – 53
    5. Elijah – 49
    6. Oliver – 45
    7. Levi – 44
    8. Ethan – 43
    9. Daniel – 42
    10. Lincoln - 41

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News