'The tradition is kept': Winnipeggers remember First World War veterans at Valour Road

A memorial set up on Valour Road at Sargent Avenue, honoured three men who fought in the First World War. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News. Nov. 11, 2021.) A memorial set up on Valour Road at Sargent Avenue, honoured three men who fought in the First World War. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News. Nov. 11, 2021.)

Winnipeg Top Stories