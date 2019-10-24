WINNIPEG -- Two city councillors want to give tens of thousands of Winnipeg homeowners a break.

Ross Eadie and Jason Schreyer have tabled a motion at city council for the creation of a $100 property tax credit for owners of homes worth under $250,000.

The motion says market demands and the reassessment process have caused higher property tax increases for these home owners since the early 2000s.

“It is time to assist these lower valued home owners just as small businesses were assisted with the offsetting business tax credit in the mid 2000’s,” it says.

The motion says there are 67,204 residential properties valued under $250,000.

The councillors would like to see the tax credit in place for 2020, the start of the new four-year budget process and the next reassessment year.