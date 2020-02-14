WINNIPEG -- If your loved one is not fan of the traditional candy or flowers, one Winnipeg butcher is offering an alternative gift this Valentine’s Day – a meat bouquet.

EastEnd Meats & Sausage, located on Regent Avenue, sells flowers made from several ingredients including homestyle sausage, pepperettes and cheese.

“We use five different types of dry-cured salamis, we also do the pepperettes and garlic sticks as well,” said Chris Campbell, a butcher and manager at the shop.

Once the bouquet is assembled, the butcher wraps it up in Valentine’s Day packaging for the authentic look and to help keep the food fresh.

Campbell said the idea has been developed over years, and their customers are big fans.

“They love it. They think it’s fantastic. It’s something else they can do, right?”

The shop also offers heart sausages, heart-shaped steaks and bacon roses.

- With files from CTV’s Rahim Ladhani and Nicole Dube.