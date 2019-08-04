About a hundred Gillam residents gathered for a community meeting Friday, with questions about an ongoing manhunt in their community for two B.C. homicide suspects.

Police and community leaders attended the meeting to help keep residents informed and answer any questions they could.

“The whole goal behind this was to make sure that the community had a sense of security,” said Gillam Mayor Dwayne Forman.

“There are definitely a lot of community members that are quite scared right now.”

Forman said there are still many resident concerned about their safety and worried about being out in the community.

He said resident had many questions about what steps are being taken to ensure security remains high as the search for the suspects continues.

The mayor said many residents expressed concern for children in the community, and asked if it’s safe for them to play outside.

“It’s all the unknown, not knowing if they’re hiding in the bush, a hundred yards away or if they’re even in the area,” said Forman. “The unknown is what’s scaring people.”

Forman believes the meeting helped provide residents with a sense of security.

“Everyone I talked to felt it was a good idea to have the meeting, and they were happy they got the information they received from us,” said Forman.

He said there are still a lot of RCMP officers in the area and that provides a sense of safety for residents.

On Sunday, the RCMP said it called in its Underwater Recovery Team to assist in the search, after a helicopter located a damaged aluminum boat on the Nelson River Friday.

The search near Gillam for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 19, began after a burned vehicle was found on the Bird Reserve of the Fox Lake Cree Nation on Monday, July 22.

The two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Vancouver man and named as suspects in the deaths of an Australian man and American woman who were travelling in B.C.