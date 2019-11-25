WINNIPEG -- If you’re in the market for a panoptic ophthalmoscope and you don’t want to pay the retail price of over $1,100, you may be in luck.

Or perhaps you’re looking for a cement birdbath, in two pieces for easy transport.

You’ll find both among the 331 items on offer at the upcoming Winnipeg Police Service unclaimed goods auction.

Of course, there’s also an abundance of typical police auction items, such as jewelry, tools, cameras, and sporting goods.

The auction is set for Dec. 1 at Associated Auto Auction, 7130 Roblin Blvd., in Headingley.

Viewing of the items starts at 9 a.m., with the auction beginning at 12 p.m.

More information, as well as a listing of items for auction, is available online.