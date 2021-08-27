WINNIPEG -- Several Winnipeg organizations are working together to help make fresh, local produce more accessible for underserved communities.

The Fireweed Food Co-op has partnered with the West Central Women’s Resource Centre, the North Point Douglas Women’s Centre and the NorWest Food Co-op to bring inner-city residents the ‘Veggie Van’—a pilot project that serves as a mobile farmers’ market to supply fresh, affordable and local produce to people in Inkster and the West End.

“Local food has typically been difficult to access,” said Laura Pelser, communications coordinator for Fireweed.

“Folks don’t have cars to get to farmers’ markets. It’s a little tricky to get that local food.”

The markets take place every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the West Central Women’s Resource Centre; 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the North Point Douglas Women’s Centre; and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the NorWest Co-op Community Food Centre.

“I think food is so personal,” Pelser said.

“People love to share food. It’s a great opportunity to bring people together with sharing food and trying some new items.”

Fireweed is looking for donations from individuals and businesses to help subsidize the cost of the produce and ensure the food remains affordable.

“It takes a huge effort to grow produce, especially with climate change and in a province with such a short growing season, so the vegetables are subsidized through grants and through donations,” Pelser said.

The pilot project is running until Sept. 9.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen.