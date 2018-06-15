A Winnipeg homeowner is sharing her story, after her electrical panel and connected piping was dismantled with the power on.

Katherine Bialek owns a duplex, and went to the property Thursday to prepare for new renters.

Upon arrival, Bialek said she found the electrical panel that sits on the side of the home was torn apart.

“There were pipes everywhere and the meters were sitting on the ground loose,” said Bialek.

It quickly became clear to Bialek that copper wiring had been ripped from a pipe running along the house that connects to the power box.

Immediately, her shock turned to concern.

“The box had open wires everywhere, and still had power on,” said Bialek.

Unsure of what to do next and whether she was in any danger; Bialek sent a photo to her contractor who she said got ahold of an electrician.

“He told me right away ‘Get away from it! Don’t touch it! Call hydro. They’ll know what to do.’”

A Manitoba Hydro worker arrived with half an hour, immediately killing the power.

Bialek said the hydro worker was shocked by the brazen theft, as was electrician Jeff Bandura who arrived the day after to reassemble the electrical panel and piping.

“It’s absolutely insane that they lived through it, and got away with stealing this copper,” said Bandura.

“Ripped out the whole pipe and the whole thing was live, and they didn’t get zapped. Kind of expect to come here and find a dead body.”

Bandura called the theft incredibly dangerous as did Winnipeg Police when sent photos of the dismantled electrical panel.

Const. Rob Carver said the Winnipeg Police Service generally sees thefts of larger amounts of copper that are easily accessible.

“I’ve never seen anything like the pictures you showed us today,” said Carver.

“The message is: you’re putting your lives at risk. People could get killed doing this.”

Carver said anyone who comes across something like it should contact police immediately, as officers have direct access to Manitoba Hydro as well as Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service if the situation needs to be contained.

Manitoba Hydro also said to call them immediately.

Bialek has now replaced the stolen copper wiring with aluminum, and said she’s relieved no one was hurt.

“I’m just concerned that maybe people don’t know what to do if they find their box dismantled.”