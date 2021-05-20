WINNIPEG -- One Winnipeg city councillor is taking steps to help get more food trucks on the street by providing some financial relief to the industry.

Shawn Nason, city councillor for the Transcona ward, is bringing forward a motion to give food trucks a 10 per cent rebate on their permit costs. He said it’s a rebate of about $200.

“It’s not very much, but it’s a sign we are listening and that we want to try and help where we can, while still maintain that there is a cost of doing business in the city of Winnipeg,” he said.

Nason said the Winnipeg Parking Authority has informed him that over the last couple of years, the number of food vendors on the street has dropped substantially. He noted that as of Wednesday there are nine vendors in the city, adding that just a few years ago there were 24 street food vendors.

“The industry is dwindling,” Nason said.

“There are challenges with all industries of retail, food services. COVID-19 is decimating our brick and mortars as well.”

Nason noted that the food truck industry is struggling due to the lack of events and festivals in the province.

“There’s not really a call for vendors right now down on Broadway, so they’re here and they’re trying to augment some of the supports,” he said.

“It’s a different clientele that hits the food trucks than regular sit-down brick and mortar that we can’t sit down in right now.”

Nason said the motion will first go to a community committee for debate.

“As a council, we need to work together. We need to communicate more,” he said.

“There’s a lot of hurt in our community and if we communicate better, I think there’s more we can do as council to support both industry and small business.”

-With files from CTV’s Scott Andersson.