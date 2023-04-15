The Winnipeg Jets' first round playoff schedule against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Winnipeg Jets have revealed their first round schedule for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Jets will open their Western Conference first round series against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for game one on Tuesday, April 18 at 8:30 p.m.

Game two, another road game for the Jets, will be on Thursday, April 20 at 9:00 p.m.

The first home playoff game for the Winnipeg Jets will be on Saturday, April 22, when the teams meet at Canada Life Centre for game three of the series. The puck drops at 3:00 p.m.

The Jets tweeted Saturday that Game 3 has already sold out. Game four will be in Winnipeg on Monday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Single game tickets for games three and four went on sale Saturday morning.

Pre-sale tickets for games 4 & 6 are still available.Economic Development Winnipeg is working with True North Sports and Entertainment to host their popular downtown Whiteout street parties, which will start two hours before home games. Tickets for the Whiteout parties go on sale Monday throughout Ticketmaster.

The series would move back to Las Vegas for game five, if needed, on Apr. 27. Game six would take place Apr. 29 in Winnipeg, and if the series goes to a game seven, it would be in Las Vegas on Monday, May 1.