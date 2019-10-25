The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club has selected the next two former players to be inducted into its Hall of Fame.

The organization said the seventh and eighth players to get the honour will be Thomas Steen, who played for the first iteration of the Jets between 1981 and 1995 and was the first player to have his jersey retired in the club’s history, and Randy Carlyle, who played 17 season in the NHL and was with the Jets from 1984 to 1993, serving as co-captain for two seasons between 1989 and 1991.

The induction ceremony will take place prior to a game on Feb. 11, 2020, and the team will wear the Heritage jersey being debuted Saturday at the Heritage Classic. It will be the third and final time the team plays in the jersey, the second being a Dec. 3 home game against the Dallas Stars.

Previous inductees in the Jets Hall of Fame, established in 2016, include Ab McDonald, Anders Hedberg, Bobby Hull and Dale Hawerchuk.