The Winnipeg man honouring his late mother by carving giant pumpkins

A Winnipeg man honours his late mother every October with a fundraiser involving giant pumpkins.

Chris Okell started the Pumpkin Promise after his mother Marietta died from pancreatic cancer in 2010. The event is way to pay to tribute to his mom’s love for Halloween.

“We are doing the Pumpkin Promise to keep a promise I made to my mom to keep this little creation that she started back when we were growing up with Halloween,” he said.

“She just loved Halloween and she had a thing for pumpkins.”

Through the fundraiser, Okell raises money for CancerCare Manitoba by carving giant pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns for everyone to come and enjoy.

Winnipeggers can check out Okell’s creations at his home, where they will have the chance to donate. Donations can also be made online.

Okell said over the years the Pumpkin Promise has become a community-wide affair.

“I’ve had the neighbourhood kids come up and help me carve,” he said.

“My neighbours have started coming in and carving, taking pumpkins. Anyone can join us, that’s just what brings this community together."

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the fundraiser, which has raised over $51,000.

Okell said the best part of event is the people who get involved.

“There are people that will come here just to tell what they’re going through either themselves or with family members,” he said.

“That’s what this has been amazing to soak in.”

More details about the Pumpkin Promise and where to check out the pumpkins can be found online.