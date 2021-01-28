Advertisement
The Winnipeg neighbourhood with a bowling alley made of ice
Share:
WINNIPEG -- One Winnipeg neighbourhood is offering a cool new way for people to go bowling.
A Winnipeg man has built a five-pin bowling lane, which uses jugs instead of bowling balls, on the ice in Island Lakes.
“Bowling’s my life. I’ve been bowling since I was two,” said Jim Llewellyn, who built the bowling lane called ‘Island Lakes Lanes.'
“It’s good for anyone, from age three to 83. Anybody can play it,”
Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News
Llewellyn said the idea started with his sister taking some bowling pins into her backyard rink.
“I thought, well I walk around this lake every day, I’ll put in a little lane,” he said.
“It caught on right away. I had it set up for two minutes and some family was down here throwing jugs at the real pins, and it’s a real hoot. Everyone likes it.”
Llewellyn joked that the outdoor lane is a lot colder than a typical bowling alley.
“Normally in the bowling alley it’s a nice 70 degrees, but out here it can range from plus 2 (degrees) to -42,” he said,
The outdoor bowling lane is open to anyone who wants try it and is located at Lindsey Wilson Park.
- With files from CTV’s Daniel Timmerman
Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News