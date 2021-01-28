WINNIPEG -- One Winnipeg neighbourhood is offering a cool new way for people to go bowling.

A Winnipeg man has built a five-pin bowling lane, which uses jugs instead of bowling balls, on the ice in Island Lakes.

“Bowling’s my life. I’ve been bowling since I was two,” said Jim Llewellyn, who built the bowling lane called ‘Island Lakes Lanes.'

“It’s good for anyone, from age three to 83. Anybody can play it,”

Llewellyn said the idea started with his sister taking some bowling pins into her backyard rink.

“I thought, well I walk around this lake every day, I’ll put in a little lane,” he said.

“It caught on right away. I had it set up for two minutes and some family was down here throwing jugs at the real pins, and it’s a real hoot. Everyone likes it.”

Llewellyn joked that the outdoor lane is a lot colder than a typical bowling alley.

“Normally in the bowling alley it’s a nice 70 degrees, but out here it can range from plus 2 (degrees) to -42,” he said,

The outdoor bowling lane is open to anyone who wants try it and is located at Lindsey Wilson Park.

