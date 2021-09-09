The Winnipeg neighbourhoods in need of more garbage bins

WINNIPEG -

An increase in people using city parks during the pandemic has resulted in garbage bins filling up faster, and has highlighted the areas that are in need of more bins.

A new report is being presented to Winnipeg’s Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works on garbage and recycling receptacle in parks, green spaces, and active transportation paths.

The report shows there are 23 neighbourhoods that do not have litter bins within 500 metres of city-owned public spaces.

The report said the city would need to purchase and install 85 new bins in order to fill those gaps in service. The estimated cost for 55 high capacity in-ground bins and 30 traditional wire mesh bins is $237,500.

It said the in-ground containers would have more than double the capacity of a traditional bin, and would reduce the frequency of collection. The report noted this would result in operational savings, which could then be used to offset the additional costs of servicing the new bins.

At this time, the report shows there is no approved or forecasted capital budget allocated to address those service gaps.

This report will be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 15 during the 9:30 a.m. meeting. The public service is recommending the report be received as information.

Earlier this year, a city report showed visits to city parks during the pandemic had increased by 60 to 90 per cent. At the time, the city said additional staff had been assigned to ensure daily cleaning of stand-alone park washrooms and an extra trash pickup was scheduled on Monday mornings in parks that needed it most.

NEIGHBOURHOODS IN NEED OF GARBAGE & RECYCLING BINS