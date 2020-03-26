WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg photographer is helping families document this time in history.

Alicia Thwaites is taking family portraits -- but at a distance.

“It's a neat piece of art for them to remember this craziness by,” she said.

(Source: Alicia Thwaites)

Families pose inside their homes, while she's outside taking pictures through the window or door.

She's not taking payment for the photos, but is asking families to donate to Winnipeg Harvest or K9 Advocates Manitoba.

"They think it’s cool, they think it’s a unique little keepsake that they can give their kids 20 years down the road so they can remember this crazy, unprecedented time that we’re all living through right now,” said Thwaites.

(Source: Alicia Thwaites)

Other photographers in Manitoba and across Canada are taking part in something similar called the ‘Front Steps Project.’

People pose either on their front steps or driveway while the photographer is in the street or a safe distance away.

(Source: Alicia Thwaites)