WINNIPEG -- The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant is helping those in need during this early winter storm.

Jagtaran Sidhu, owner of Desi Pizza & Curries, posted on Facebook that his restaurant will try to deliver food to those without power.

Sidhu’s post said even if someone is unable to pay for the food, he will make sure they are fed at no cost.

He said any way he can help in areas affected by the storm will make him “feel blessed.”

Sidhu said people can text, call or go online to place their orders.