The Winnipeg Sea Bears officially unveiled for 2023 CEBL season

Winnipeg has officially been unveiled as the next location for the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and with that, the team's name was announced along with where they will play.

When the 2023 season kickoffs, Canada Life Centre will be home to the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

"Winnipeg is an ideal market for the Canadian Elite Basketball League with a rich basketball history that dates back 120 years, with its multiculturalism, and with a location that unifies the CEBL's geographic reach from British Columbia to Quebec," said Mike Morreale, the commissioner and co-founder of the league, in a news release.

The team said the name 'Sea Bears' was chosen to honour the polar bear and noted its Latin name is Ursus maritimus, which means Sea Bear.

The team's colours will be teal, white and black and it is the first CEBL team that will play in an NHL arena.

𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 - Welcome to the league, @wpgseabears 🐻‍❄️



Winnipeg's new pro 🏀 team owned by businessman and laywer David Asper will play at the @CanadaLifeCtr in 2023.



David Asper, a local businessman and lawyer, is the team's owner said the Sea Bears will play an important role in unity and inclusion in Winnipeg.

"As someone with a long history of community service, bringing this team and the CEBL to Winnipeg is as much about the league's overt commitment to diversity, immigrant and newcomer communities, and doing that through the lens of culture, music, food, as it is about the business of professional basketball," he said in a release.

The team also announced that Jason Smith, who is a Winnipeg events executive, will be the team president.

Deposits for 2023 tickets can be made online and that is also where fans can find team merchandise and more information about the team.