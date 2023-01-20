The Winnipeg shop that has the new Indigenous hockey cards

A new collection of hockey cards is celebrating Indigenous NHL players who were never featured on cards during their careers.

Upper Deck released the First Peoples Rookie Card set earlier this week.

First Row Collectibles, an Indigenous-owned hobby shop, was selected by Upper Deck to distribute the free set of cards.

In fact, First Row Collectibles is the only retail store in the world with the First Peoples Rookie Card set in stock.

The cards feature eight NHL alumni including Rocky Trottier, Victor Mercredi, and Ted Nolan.

“You talk about Indigenous hockey players, a lot of people are going to put Ted Nolan on their list,” Curtis Howson, co-owner of Main Street’s First Row Collectibles, told CTV News on Friday.

Nolan, who hails from Garden River First Nation in Ontario, is best known for winning the Jack Adams Award as NHL Coach of the Year for the 1996-97 season.

However, Nolan played for the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in his career but was never immortalized on his own card.

“Back in those days, there was only one set that was available, and that was O-Pee-Chee or Topps. So, for a lot of those guys to be left out, I’m glad they’re finally getting their due,” Howson said.

Naim Cardinal, an Indigenous card collector from Tallcree First Nation in northern Alberta, curated the set and artist Jacob Alexis, from Alexis Nakota First Nation near Edmonton, created the card designs.

"It’s been great. A lot of people coming into the shop grabbing their free set. Lots of calls from northern communities who just can’t make it down here, so we’ve been helping them out too," Howson said.

He said the cards have been flying off the shelf since their arrival and expects the 300 sets they received to be gone by the end of the weekend.

As an Indigenous business owner, hockey fan and collector, Howson said it’s important to see his own culture represented in all aspects of the sport.

"I think a lot of collectors, like myself, are learning about, you know, these are the guys that paved the road for a lot of Indigenous hockey players you see today."

He hopes he can share a bit of history with the next generation of collectors.

"Get it in the hands of kids that don’t know these names necessarily and they’re going to learn a little more about Indigenous culture and some of the players that came before them. So it means a lot."

The other players featured in the First Peoples Rookie Card set are Dan Frawley, Johnny Harms, Danny Hodgson, Bill LeCaine, and Jason Simon.

The cards are available for free at 1835 Main Street while supplies last.

First Row Collectibles is hoping to receive another shipment of the card set in the near future.

Upper Deck is also distributing the cards at select Indigenous hockey camps and tournaments.