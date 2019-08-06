

CTV News Winnipeg





A Winnipeg soup kitchen says it’s struggling to keep shelves stocked as donations dwindle in the summer months.

To help stay afloat, Lighthouse Mission launched its Empty Plates Fundraiser on Tuesday, with a goal of raising $100,000.

“People aren’t necessarily thinking about the severity of poverty and homelessness as much as they do in wintertime so donations drop,” said Beverly Ajtay, operations manager of Lighthouse Mission. “It becomes more challenging for us to make sure we have everything we need.”

Funds raised will help stock supplies, provide meals, and cover operating costs during the summer slump.

The campaign is being touted as a cost-effective alternative to banquets, something the charity says are expensive and take money away from the cause.

Instead, people can purchase empty plates, which will provide meals at Lighthouse, rather than a meal they would pay for at a banquet.

People wishing to take part can purchase plates for $50 online.

Lighthouse Mission says it feeds 300 people every day, amounting to about 11,000 meals each month.