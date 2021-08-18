WINNIPEG -- One Winnipeg woman is showing others that they don’t need to look farther than their own backyards to discover a fascinating history.

Amateur historian Sharon Bain has put together a project called ‘History of My Home’ to help guide others on their quest to learn more about the very place that they eat, sleep and play.

Bain said she wanted to put her own house’s history together because she grew up military family, was always travelling around Canada, and lived in many different places.

“I didn’t have a lot of roots, so I decided that was something I could do to add to the family history that my mother had developed over the years,” she said.

Bain said looking into the history of her own home has been an “incredible journey” as she’s learned many new things about the street she lives on.

“They’re still first-time home buyers on my street and they talk about what it was like in the early days when there were one or two houses on the street, and the fact that it went by a different name,” she said.

“And there was a mink farm at the end of Best [Street], near the river. All kinds of stories started to come out.”

Now, Bain is hoping to help others learn the history of their homes, noting she has put together a template and resource guide to help other people get started.

“There’s all kinds of wonderful resources in our archives, in our library, in our property records because although we’re talking about the house, it’s the activities that happened in the house as well that it evokes,” she said.

She said learning more about her own home makes her feel more connected, adding that people have been reaching out to her to tell them stories about their houses.

“Because I didn’t grow up in Winnipeg, it also increases my connection and my pride in the city,” she said.

Anyone interested in finding out the history of their home can access these online documents.

- With files from CTV's Nicole Dube.