The Winnipeggers using Halloween displays to give back to the community

WINNIPEG -

With Halloween around the corner, Winnipeggers are putting up their spooky decorations, but some displays aren't just for a scare, but also for a good cause.

Residents in River Park South are using their Halloween haunts to raise money for charity.

Chris Okell's annual giant pumpkin display on Baisinger Drive has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research in honour of his late mother Marietta.

"I started doing these big pumpkins probably 20-something years ago and then with the loss of mom, a year after, that's when I started doing what’s now called the Pumpkin Promise," Okell said.

The display is a community effort, with local farmers growing and donating the special Atlantic giant pumpkins that can grow to almost 1,000 pounds.

"They start them early in the spring,” Okell said.

“They'll get the seed growing and then once it's good to go they'll put it outside and then they’ll watch it, see which ones are going to be good. They’ll cut off the bad ones and then from there it's whatever secrets they have."

For Okell, it's not about growing the largest pumpkin, it's all about raising cheer and money for charity.

"Even if it's just a smile, you know, they have that little glimpse of seeing the pumpkins and what someone is doing then it works,” he said. “I'll keep doing it."

Okell isn't the only River Park South resident using the holiday to spread some good.

A few blocks over, Andrew Royal is creating a display to collect item donations bound for Siloam Mission.

"We decided to start taking donations for Siloam Mission. It's just always been something we donated to, so over the last few years we've been taking donations," Royal said.

Like Okell, Royal's reward for the display is seeing people's smiles and knowing he's helping a worthy cause.

"You kind of get a double whammy there. You get to share your favourite holiday and you get to give back and it's always something special," Royal said.

Royal's Halloween display is on Highbury Road for those wanting to visit.

He’s asking for donations of things like clothing and unopened hygiene products.