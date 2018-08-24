

CTV Winnipeg





The city said three Winnipeg Parking Authority pay stations were stolen from the streets in the areas of the Health Sciences Centre and the Exchange District this summer.

The pay stations held about $1,600 in cash.

The thefts took place between June 27 and Aug. 17, and the parking authority reported the thefts to police.

A city spokesperson said the pay stations weigh around 300 pounds and one person would not be able to take one from the street alone.

The parking authority is looking at ways to reduce the risk of theft.

Members of the public who witness a pay-station being removed by someone other than a city employee are asked to call 911, especially if the move is being made outside of daytime working hours.