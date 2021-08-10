WINNIPEG -- The family of two teenage girls killed in a crash south of Winnipeg is holding on to their faith in the middle of tragedy.

Manitoba RCMP said two girls were killed in a crash Sunday, after the vehicle they had been driving was hit by a semi at the intersection of Highway 75 and Provincial Road 305 in the RM of Ritchot.

Jared Fast, a close friend to the family, identified the girls as 17-year-old Sophie Goertzen and her sister, 15-year-old Acacia Goertzen.

Fast said the two girls had been heading to their older sister's wedding shower when the crash happened on Sunday.

"There's obviously a degree of numbness in the overwhelming nature of such a tragedy," Fast said, adding the family is finding comfort in their shared Christian belief.

"Their faith keeps them strong."

Fast organized a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral costs. In the days since he started it, the page has raised more than $52,000.

Fast said the family wants to create a memorial fund in honour of Sophie and Acacia to send other children to summer camp – a space Fast said had a huge impact on the girls' lives.

Fast said the girls' parents are the executive directors at Roseau River Bible Camp – a summer camp in southern Manitoba. He said the girls spent much of their time at the camp.

"They loved camp, they loved each other," Fast said. "They were a blessing to be around."

Fast said Sophie and Acacia were both full of life and outgoing. He said the family is taking it one day at a time.

Fast has asked for prayers for the girls’ family.