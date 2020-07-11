WINNIPEG -- The husband of Thelma Krull is offering a $100,000 reward for new information regarding his wife's disappearance.

With the five-year milestone marked and no new leads, Robert Krull is offering a cash reward for anyone with information on his wife's case.

"One hundred thousand dollars to anyone that comes forward to the police [with information]," said Krull. "For the crime of abduction, murder, and disposing of [Thelma's] body."

With no arrests made and no new information, Robert Krull is still looking for answers about his wife's death.

He said Thelma was his rock, and he misses her every day.

"I can see people walking down the street, or a couple holding hands, that gets emotional for me," said Krull.

Thelma Krull disappeared on July 11, 2015. She left her home in the Grassie Boulevard area and walked to Civic Park near East Kildonan Collegiate around 8 a.m.

Winnipeg Police Service believe it was there where she was involved in some incident and abducted.

Three years later, in October of 2018, a hunter found human remains in the RM of Tache, which were later identified as Thelma.

Krull said he's grateful for the resources WPS put into his wife's case, but he wants answers, and he's hopeful this reward will spark some progress.

Frank Cormier, a criminologist at the University of Manitoba, said clearance rates for homicides in Winnipeg are generally above 90 per cent, and a case like this going unsolved in the city is very unusual.

He said a cash reward could persuade someone to speak out.

"Perhaps they were reluctant to come forward, maybe it was an acquaintance or possibly even a family member," said Cormier.

"Perhaps at this point, the money might actually get them to overcome their reluctance."

Cormier said an unsolved homicide can leave families feeling helpless, and offering a reward can help them stay hopeful.

"It's been five years. I just felt like I had to do something. She deserves something," said Krull.

Krull said the reward is available for the next six months.

He's asking people who want to come forward with information to contact the police, not him or his family.