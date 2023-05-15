Therapy dogs, giant games to celebrate downtown's first Spirit Week

Winnipeggers are invited to celebrate their return to downtown with a week packed with fitness, giant games and even puppy cuddles.

The Downtown Action Team, made up of the three downtown BIZs, is hosting its first-ever community spirit week from May 15 to 18.

“This is part of our welcoming people back to the area and reminding people about how exciting it is to be downtown,” said David Pensato, executive director of the Exchange District Biz.

The spirit week was conceived by the Downtown Action Team as part of its recovery plan after the pandemic broke out, sending many workers home.

Downtown workers and organizations are invited to celebrate the things they can only find downtown like giant games of Jenga, a therapy dog pop-up, free fitness classes and fresh coffee.

With events like Treat Tuesday and Work It Wednesday, the event harkens back to high school spirit days, fostering pride and excitement in Winnipeg’s downtown culture.

“This is providing structure to workplaces that want to do this sort of thing. We’re doing our part to help them out,” Pensato said.

More details can be found on the Downtown Action Team’s website.

- With files from CTV's Joseph Bernacki