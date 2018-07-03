

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States are officially in effect as of Sunday, which means higher costs and potential job losses for Manitobans.

“Typically what’s going to happen, you’re going to see increased costs and those increased costs are going to get passed onto consumers,” said Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

“So whenever you get into trade wars like this there are no winners.”

Canada’s surtaxes are in retaliation to tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on Canadian steel and aluminum products.

The tariffs, which amount to $16.6 billion, apply to a wide-variety of products that are manufactured in the U.S. and come into Canada, such as orange juice from Florida and whisky from Kentucky.

The Manitoba Chamber of Commerce said the impact of the tariffs won’t be seen right away, but the longer it goes on the more Canada could lose.

“You could see job losses here in Canada, specifically in manufacturing,” said Davidson.

“When you look at Canadian companies and Manitoba companies that do business south of the border, what companies are having to do now because they’re putting in all of these tariffs, they’re thinking in terms of their bottom line.”