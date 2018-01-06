

CTV Winnipeg





A fire Friday afternoon in Treherne sprung neighbours into action.

Craig Spencer, who is the Reeve of the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne, said he was cooking a pot of chili shortly before 4 p.m., when he looked out his window and noticed smoke bellowing behind his garage.

Spencer said at first he thought his neighbour was having an outdoor fire, but as smoke increased he knew that wasn’t the case.

“I got a hold of 911,” said Spencer.

READ MORE: One person escapes fire in Treherne, RCMP ask people to avoid area

Spencer said another neighbor knocked on door of the home on fire to help get the man inside out safely.

“It’s an older building and the garages that ended up getting totally destroyed were full of lumber and coal,” said Spencer, “It was an intense fire.”

Spencer said he was concerned the fire could have spread to his home but with quick thinking from firefighters that was prevented.

“There was significant loss but there could have been far more loss. A good hunk of this town could’ve been burnt last night if the fire departments hadn’t responded so well and so quickly.”

RCMP said that efforts to bring the blaze under control have created slippery streets and the area should be avoided.

Spencer said sanders worked Saturday morning to relieve the possibility of motorists slipping around.