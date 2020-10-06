WINNIPEG -- Amazon is about to bring a big package to Winnipeg, a new 113 thousand square foot delivery station.

"For those of you who aren't familiar," said Tushar Kumar, a regional director for Amazon Canada, "delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon's fulfillment process, speeding up deliveries for nearby communities."

Amazon says the centre, to be located in the Inkster Industrial Park, will create hundreds of full and part-time jobs in areas such as parcel sorting, management, and third-party delivery services.

"This is good news all the way around from my perspective," said Winnipeg Airports Authority president Barry Rempel. "There is simply no bad news in this announcement."

Rempel said Amazon's new delivery centre won't impact the airport today, but he feels this is just the beginning of what could be an even larger investment in our province.

"It's a step that's required until we get to that point when we have that larger sortation facility, which feeds much more broadly than the current facility or planned facility is going to do."

"What it tells me is that online shopping, especially from Amazon, has reached a point where they felt it necessary to improve the way they deliver service into the city."

According to retail and marketing expert Rob Warren, the improved service will mean faster delivery for Amazon's customers.

"It will probably take the delivery time down one or two days, "he said.

But not everyone is happy with the impending arrival of the retail giant.

In a tweet, Manitoba Liberal Party leader Dougald Lamont writes, "The fact that Amazon is opening a warehouse in Winnipeg is nothing to celebrate. A company built on tax avoidance and public giveaways, owned by the richest man in the world, with a history of lousy pay and terrible working conditions."

Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce president Loren Remillard said competition brings out the best in business. And it's clear, the future has arrived.

"This is not a trend," said Remillard. "This is how consumers are shopping today. And bricks and mortar, you have to be able to deliver to where consumers want you to be"

Remillard said Winnipeg businesses have addressed many challenges in the past -- and have always adapted and adjusted.

He has confidence they'll do it again.

The delivery station is set to launch in 2021.