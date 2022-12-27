'There's tons to learn': holiday programming now underway at aviation museum

As Manitoba children continue to enjoy a break from school this week, another museum has kicked of some special holiday programming.

Visitors to the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada over the next 12 days will be able to participate in special activities and meet experts from the aviation industry.

Visitor Experience Manager Julie Chapko said people were excited to check it out on Tuesday.

"It was busy from 10 a.m., we had quite a few people lined up to get in," she said.

Chapko said there are lots of activities to choose from. In the Science of Flight area, kids can earn their wings by trying out a Musketeer flight trainer, a remote-control model based on a real-life airplane at the museum.

She said the kids have loved the experience so far, "We want totalk about it, we want to tell everyone about it, but then we also want to let our visitors go inside and get to play and explore inside the aircraft," said Chapko.

As well, aviation experts are available throughout the museum to talk to visitors. "They're on the floor, kind of here to share their stories and their involvement in aviation, so that's a huge highlight for us," said Chapko.

Kids can also make and test paper airplanes, and there are colouring stations at the museum.

Chapko said aviation is an important part of our province's history. "Not very many people know that Manitoba has a huge involvement in the aviation industry, so there's tons to learn."

She said parents will especially love bringing their kids, "They can experience it, but they can also see the experience through their kids, and just see that joy and how much fun they can have together," said Chapko.

Holiday programming runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until January 8. More information can be found on the museum's website.