WINNIPEG -- With CFL free agency opening Tuesday, the general manager of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Kyle Walters, is warning fans not to expect a frenzy.

“It’s going to be pretty quiet for us tomorrow,” Walters told reporters over a conference call, Monday.

“In free agency past, we’d be in my office working the phones with two or three phones on the go trying to find guys, follow along and try to fill holes in your roster and spending and adding and all that sort of stuff.”

COVID-19 continues to cast a lot of uncertainty over the league and the possibility of a season this summer. However Walters has been busy restructuring and extending contracts to retain a number of key players over the past few weeks, like quarterback Zach Collaros, linebacker Adam Bighill along with running back and 2019 Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris, to name a few.

“This offseason we focused on bringing the main core back that won and once we were able to do that there is not a lot of money left for spending.” Walters said.

“We’ll take a look and see if there are any names out there for some competition or some value, we might kick the tires on a few guys but there will be no big splash, I can’t imagine.”

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

There are some roster holes needing to be filled, however.

Veteran kicker, Justin Medlock, and long snapper, Chad Rempel have yet to make a decision on whether they’ll play this upcoming season. Other players like Thomas Miles, Kerfalla Exume, John Rush, Daniel Petermann, and Lucky Whitehead are expected to test the free agent market.

“I understand the players on your roster that weren’t starters last year, and when you bring back most of the roster and guys who weren’t starting or weren’t dressing, I totally understand them and their agent’s mindset to go explore other options, it might be better for them and a better opportunity to get on the field.” Walters said.

With a reduced salary cap, the GM says there is an opportunity for younger players to crack the roster.

“There has to be some jobs to be won. You have to give an opportunity for some of these young guys to get their feet wet on the field and that might be the case for some of these guys.”

BUSINESS AS USUAL

While vaccinations continue to rollout across the country, a 2021 CFL season is far from certain.

Walters says it’s not, and hasn’t been keeping his staff from preparing for next season, whenever it may start.

“All I can do is provide the message (to players in negotiations), it’s not difficult, just tell the truth and say ‘here is what I know,’ and we’ll all find out at the same time what the plan is and trust that the president and the union and everybody who needs to get involved and get this sorted out, and the doctors, we can get this going.” Walters said.

“I know they are working extremely hard at it and hope that something concrete comes sooner rather than later.”

CFL Free Agency kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday.