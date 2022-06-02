These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1

The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.

The Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw was updated by city council, with new rules taking effect on July 1. It updates rules for pet owners and businesses that are involved in pets.

Here are some of the new rules.

WEATHER AND PET SAFETY

The bylaw includes rules that prohibit pets from being left unattended in vehicles when it is 22 degrees Celsius or warmer, or minus 10 degrees Celsius or colder. The city said it does not apply to running vehicles with working air conditioning or heating systems.

The bylaw also prohibits cycling with your dog in temperatures 22 degrees Celsius or higher to prevent heat exhaustion and burnt paw pads.

Pet owners are also prohibited from chaining or housing dogs outside for extended periods, and dogs need to be supervised when they are outside.

“This helps minimize the impact of dogs on neighbourhoods, prevents negative behavioural changes, and protects them from exposure to fleas, ticks, mosquitos, or other dangers,” the city said in a statement.

FEEDING WILDLIFE

The new bylaw also regulates the feeding of wildlife in the city.

“Feeding wildlife is also now prohibited (with the exception of birds) to prevent overpopulation of urban wildlife and reduce conflict with humans,” the city said.

The bylaw also bans the use of body hold or glue traps outside, noting they can cause injury or death to animals.

Rodenticide use outside is also prohibited, unless being used by licensed pest control companies or governmental agencies.

Live release traps are still allowed, but they must be checked at least once a day, and entrapped animals must be released or humanely euthanized.

DOG DAYCARES

The city has also put in new requirements for dog daycares, which were previously unregulated.

“Separate play areas must be used for small and large dogs, with a minimum of 20 sq. ft. per dog in small dog areas, and 35 sq. ft. per dog for large dog areas,” the city said. “Dog groups also must have at least one staff member for every 25 small dogs, and one staff member for every 20 large dogs.”

The rules also include mandatory dog assessment and staff training, along with minimum cleaning and safety standards for facilities.

BREEDING

Dog and cat owners must now get a breeding permit from the city, which places several requirements on breeders, including active veterinarian care, a history of responsible pet ownership and an initial inspection of the breeding property.

Each female dog or cat is limited to one litter per year and no more than four litters over their life.

The full bylaw can be read here.