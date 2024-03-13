These drones could help improve internet connectivity in northern Manitoba
The University of Manitoba has launched a new project to find unconventional and innovative ways to bring internet access to the Arctic.
The project is called ‘Arctic Community Connectivity for Equity, Sustainability and Service’ (ACCESS). The goal of the initiative is to find solutions to improve connectivity in Canada’s north by creating a drone airship that will act as a satellite communications hub.
This will improve safety for hunters and researchers, as well as search and rescue teams in remote areas.
“This is us responding to the needs that we’ve heard with our Indigenous and Inuit collaborators and researchers that are saying they need better connectivity to support hunters and trappers on the ice, and search and rescue,” said Philip Ferguson, a U of M engineering professor who is leading the project.
“And really understanding the way that their environment is changing as climate change is progressing very quickly in the Arctic.”
Ferguson said the team of researchers envisions an airship that can follow remote community members out onto the ice and provide them with a direct Starlink connection to their handsets. This will also give them an opportunity to contact health-care professionals if they find themselves in a harmful situation.
“When we have better information, we make better decisions,” he said.
“But part of this project is understanding what that information needs to be.”
Ferguson said the team will begin with building miniature versions of the drones before scaling up. He said some of the big challenges will be assembling the airships in remote Arctic regions, and determining how to operate with unpredictable weather.
