These Manitoba cities and towns set heat records last month

Last month marked the hottest September on record for a handful of Manitoba cities and towns.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), six municipalities set heat records last month. All but one of the previous records were set in 2009, with Thompson being the outlier.

Winnipeg squeaked by its 2009 record of 17.6 C, clocking in a mean monthly temperature last month of 17.8 C.

Morden handily outdid its previous record of 17.4 C, with a new best of 18.2 C.

Thompson, which set its record of 12.55 C last year, narrowly beat it this year with 12.6 C.

Emerson, Sprague, and The Pas also set heat records last month.

In the close but no cigar category, Brandon and Portage la Prairie both nearly bested their previous records, also set in 2009. Brandon recorded a mean monthly temperature of 16.7 C last month, placing second to the previous record of 16.8 C. This September was also Portage la Prairie’s second hottest on record. That city recorded a mean of 17.8 C, leaving the 2009 record of 18.0 C still intact.

