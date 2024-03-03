These roads in Manitoba have closed due to dangerous driving conditions

A blizzardy blast of winter weather in parts of Manitoba has forced several road closures in the region.

According to Manitoba 511(opens in a new tab), the following highways are closed as of Monday morning:

Highway 1 from the Saskatchewan border to Highway 34;

Highway 2 from Glenboro to Souris;

Highway 2 from the Saskatchewan border to Highway 21;

Highway from Killarney to Highway 21;

Highway 5 from the Saskatchewan border to Highway 1;Highway 10 from Brandon to Highway 3;

Highway 10 from Highway 1 to Clear Lake;

Highway 10 within Riding Mountain National Park;

Highway 10 from the north entrance of Riding Mountain to Highway 77;

Highway 16 from the Saskatchewan border to Highway 1;

Highway 18 from Killarney to Highway 2;

Highway 21 from Highway 16 to Highway 45;

Highway 45 from Russell to Highway 10;

Highway 50 from McCreary to Silver Ridge;

Highway 83 from Roblin to Highway 367;

Highway 83 from Highway 57 to Swan River;

Highway 276 from Sainte Rose du Lac to Highway 481;

Highway 278 from Highway 68 to Silver Ridge;

Highway 366 from Grandview to Inglis;

Highway 481 from Highway 68 to Highway 276; and

Highway 482 from PTH 83 to PTH 5.

The province says these closures are due to blowing snow and snow drifts.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has warned that rapidly accumulating snow will make driving difficult as visibility may be suddenly reduced. Drivers should adjust their driving to the changing road conditions.