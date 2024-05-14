These three Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of Canada's best

A trio of Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.

On Monday, ‘Canada’s 100 Best’ released its list of the 100 best restaurants for 2024, which included three Winnipeg spots – Deer + Almond at #39, Clementine at #74 and Yujiro at #92.

Deer + Almond, located on Princess Street, serves up homestyle cooking from chef Mandel Hitzer, while Clementine is known to bring elevated breakfast classics to The Exchange. Japanese restaurant Yujiro, which is located on Grant Avenue, delivers classic sushi, as well as some creative Japanese fare.

Restaurant judging panel

To determine the 2024 best restaurant list, 150 judges were asked to vote based on the complete dining experience, including service, décor, food quality and the depths of the wine cellar.

The judging panel included culinary enthusiasts, food writers, chefs, restaurateurs and food-service professionals. The number of judges in each province and region was proportional to its population.

The full list of best restaurants can be found online.