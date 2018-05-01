As the community of Nelson House mourns the loss of three young boys, they are being remembered as adventurers who were curious about the world around them and loved the outdoors.

Family and friends have identified the deceased as 11-year-old Keethan Lobster, 11-year-old Mateo Moore-Spence and 13-year-old Terrence Spence.

Curtis Lobster, the uncle of Keethan Lobster, said his nephew and friends planned an adventure for Saturday. The six boys made sandwiches, packed lunches, and set out to go fishing. For about 12 hours the boys the roamed, travelling up to a settlement north of Nelson House and onto a camp known as Lobsters Camp. Along the way they played in a park, visited families, fished and discovered the land they live on.

When they were just minutes from home at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, walking and biking together along the road, a car travelling south struck and killed three of the boys. RCMP said the driver of the vehicle fled while other occupants of the car rushed to call 9-1-1. Three of the boys’ friends who weren’t hit, witnessed the tragedy unfold.

“They were on their way home from a long day. They almost made it home,” said Lobster, who is both angry and confused.

RCMP said the driver turned himself into RCMP headquarters about an hour and a half after the incident. On Monday, RCMP said 27-year-old Todd Norman Linklater is facing charges that include impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

Lobster remembers his nephew as a curious kid who was overcoming adversity. He said Keethan’s mother passed away last year and he was having a tough time until January when he started a traditional program that teaches students how to live off the land, helping his nephew find meaning.

“Keethan was a good kid. He was very inquisitive. He wanted to know how the world ran.” Lobster said.

“That was his comfort zone. Socializing.”

Dwayne Johnson Spence, the father of 13-year-old Terrence Spence, said his boy was always hanging out with his best friend, 11-year-old Mateo Moore-Spence, a boy known for his courage and his smile. The two passed away together. In life, they loved sledding.

“He had friends around here and he was pretty active playing sports,” Spence said of his son.

“I think he wanted to be a mechanic.”

When asked what Spence’s message was for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed his son he spoke of trying to work towards forgiveness.

“I could forgive but I can’t forget.”