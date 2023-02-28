'They did everything correct': Homeowners told to scrap renovation plans over administrative error

A month after finishing renovations on their house, a Manitoba couple has been told to scrap their plans due to an administrative error made by the rural municipality.

Chantelle Dueck and her husband, who live in New Bothwell, Man., had just completed adding a 953-square-foot basement suite to their home earlier this year, only to be told they were never allowed to have a basement suite in their home to begin with.

"Very, I guess, disappointed after putting all that work and everything (in)," Dueck told CTV News, saying a "substantial" amount of money went into the basement suite.

Jim Funk, the reeve of the RM of Hanover which includes New Bothwell, said the homeowners didn't do anything wrong and filled out the permit properly in 2021, but the part identifying the basement suite was missed by administrative staff.

"So when it came to the inspection, I guess the final inspection, then it was noted that there was a suite downstairs," said Funk.

Following the inspection, Dueck then filed a new permit for the basement suite. However, the Local Urban District committee (LUD) of New Bothwell opposed it and outlined the reasons in a letter to Hanover council.

Among the reason, the LUD said the homeowner had plans to make it a multi-family dwelling, which wasn't the original plan for the neighbourhood.

If the basement suite was allowed, the LUD was concerned more vehicles would be in the area resulting in some on the street. As the home was in a Cul-de-sac, the LUD felt extra vehicles would impact snow clearing.

"Any permanent street parking would make snow removal efforts very difficult," the LUD said in the letter.

It was also concerned that allowing the basement suite would set a precedent for the other 11 homes in the area, which would impact parking even further.

Lastly, the LUD said the home is next to an easement, which is the future site for a walking path, and again would result in more parking problems in the future.

Dueck went to Hanover council last week to see if they would be allowed to keep the suite, but she said they were denied.

While she said the final result was also disappointing, she was more shocked the LUD opposed it.

"That was a big surprise for me that the LUD would do that," she said, adding no concerns had been brought up beforehand.

"Hanover had sent letters to all of our neighbours and none of them contacted Hanover to complain that they didn't want it or something like that. It was just the LUD that wrote the letter."

Funk said he understands time and money went into the suite and feels bad about the final decision.

"It's not their fault, they did everything correct. It was we that didn't see and therefore we are going to see how we can assist them," said Funk.

He did note that he recommended the homeowner reach out to the planning manager to see how they could rectify the problem.

"They can assist them in a positive way."

Dueck said she isn't sure what the next steps are yet and is working to figure out what to do next.