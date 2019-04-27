A Manitoba couple still reeling after a terrifying home invasion in the middle of the night this week is speaking out about their experience with CTV News.

It happened at the home of a 71-year-old woman and 73-year-old man on Rebeck Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements.

In an interview Saturday, the woman said the two intruders began by repeatedly ringing the doorbell. After she opened up the blind, she said she saw one of them with a gun.

"I said to my husband, ‘They have a gun. Get out of the way’, so we jumped off to the side, and two kicks, and they had the door open," she said.

The woman said the intruders unplugged land line phones in the house, then told them to sit on the couch. After that, they walked out with a large television, the keys to their vehicle and drove off.

"So we sat there for a few minutes. My husband had the cell phones. We hid our cell phones in the couch and contacted the RCMP,” she said.

The couple moved from B.C. 20 years ago for safety reasons and said they never imagined such a violent event taking place in their home.

"I was a banker and had been robbed many times in my 32 year career, but nothing like this,” said the woman.

“It makes you feel so unsafe in your home. We’re very trusting people and other than our neighbours and friends we are not going to be trusting anyone," she said.

The couple want to thank all the police officers involved for showing so much care and compassion through this difficult time.

They also plan to make a lot of changes around the house to stay secure.

“They [the intruders] seemed very agitated and could have been on meth, so my recommendation is comply,” she said.

RCMP said the couple's vehicle was found, but the suspects are still out there and are asking anyone with information to contact 204-668-8322 or Crime Stoppers.

Municipality concerned, two rebberies this week

RM of St. Clements Mayor Debbie Fiebelkorn said Saturday the council is concerned about the invasion and another vehicle robbery also this week.

Fiebelkorn said a council member has been in contact with RCMP.

“They are going to be patrolling, not extra patrolling. I would say more patrolling in that area,” she said.

Early Tuesday morning, RCMP say suspects followed a man to his driveway south of Birds Hill Park and east of Highway 59, and with long guns had the man lie on the ground and hand over his keys.

"Just be vigilant in your area, check on neighbours if you're not around or in bed. Leave a light on, leave the radio on the in garage," she said.

CTV News asked police if there is a connection between the two incidents this week in St. Clements. An RCMP spokesperson said they expected to provide more information on Monday.

Police are searching for suspects in both cases.

People rattled and taking extra precautions

Rick Fotiuk has lived on Rebeck Road for close to three decades.

“Pretty scrared. Makes you concerned. Worried,” he said Saturday while working on his lawn.

“I mean you can set up security and all that kind of stuff but what’s it going to do at that point,” he said. “An alarm may scare off some people.”

For Kathleen Wyville Neumann, who also lives on the Rebeck Road, the home invasion has changed her outlook of the neighbourhood.

“This area has always been a very safe leave your windows open kind of area. Not anymore. I feel like this area is in a game of Russian Roulett. It would definetly be nice to see more police presence in the area...all hours of the day, evening, night,” she said in an online message to CTV News.

Wyville Neumann is now taking serious steps to protect her house and family.

“We've barricaded the front doors of our garage with vehicles, more exterior lights left on, cameras are going to be installed on exterior of the house,” she said.

“Extra deadbolts are being installed on doors. Our cell phones are now kept at bedside for the night.”

She said leaving her home on weekends will be stressful.

“Such a shame to live like this,” she said.