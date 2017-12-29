A grieving Winnipeg father is warning parents about the dangers of fentanyl this holiday season — just days after losing his son.

Instead of feeling joy this Christmas, Larry Hobson is remembering his 21-year-old son Jeremy and preparing for his funeral.

Hobson described Jeremy as hardworking, humourous and loving.

“I loved him with all my heart and soul,” said Hobson, trying to hold back tears.

Hobson got a phone call on Christmas Eve. He said his Jeremy had been drinking at his cousin's house, and was offered what was believed to be an OxyContin pill, a pill that may have been laced with fentanyl.

"The mother of that home came home and found him unresponsive and called 911 and unfortunately my son had passed away."

"As painful as it is, it’s a good message to get out there because these kids … they have no clue what they're trying."

Hobson said his son would never knowingly have taken a pill with fentanyl and had warned him in the past. He said he’s also feeling regretful about some of his own choices as a parent years ago, and hopes mothers and fathers set good examples for their kids.

"I smoked marijuana around my kids. I did other things that might have given him the wrong... impression, and one I feel guilty about," he said.

Opioid statistics in Manitoba

Manitoba Health reports a decline of opioid-related deaths between 2014 and 2016.

2017 numbers are still being calculated, but during the first quarter of the year officials found apparent opioid related deaths increased by 88 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in Winnipeg receiving the life-saving opioid antidote drug naloxone appears steady over the past two years. In 2016, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service administered it 727 times, and so far this year, 681.

The majority of ambulance paramedics and all fire-based paramedics were able to administer naloxone as of May 2016.

Shelley Marshall is a nurse with Street Connections, which helps people with addictions. She said people may end up taking a fake Xanax, benzodiazepines or OxyContin tablet laced with fentanyl, thinking they know the dose and the affect when they don't.

“The range of fentanyl within a pill can be from not enough to get you high to 10 times the lethal dose very, very easily,” said Marchall.

Manitoba Health says online fentanyl can appear in the form of pills sold as fake oxys, powder or a powder mixed with other drugs like cocaine, crystal meth or blotter papers.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the symptoms of a fentanyl overdose can include respiratory problems, seizure activity and unconsciousness.