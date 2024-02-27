'They're going to be at their best': Jets prepared for desperate St. Louis Blues team
The season series between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues has so far gone the way of the Canadian team.
The first two matchups in late October and early November were 4-2 and 5-2 wins respectively for the Jets.
Tuesday will be the third and final meeting in the regular season between the two and with St. Louis just four points out of a playoff spot, the Jets are anticipating a very different team compared to earlier in the season.
"They're playing a lot better, they are. The kids are playing really well right now. They're scoring goals, powerplay looks good, they get great goaltending. They're a good team," said Head Coach Rick Bowness.
Bowness said he expects the Blues to be desperate as they try to claw into the last wild card spot.
"They're four points out. I know they have a couple games in hand, but those don't mean much unless you win them. So when they're that close, we know they're going to be coming at us."
It hasn't just been this season that the Jets have had the upper hand on the Blues, in their last 12 games, Winnipeg is 10-1-1 against St. Louis.
Despite the winning history, D-man Josh Morrissey said he is concerned with the previous results.
"They're going to be at their best tonight. It's nice that we've been able to get some points against them in the past, but it's a new game and the past doesn't matter," said Morrissey.
In the month of February, the Jets have played in and won some tight one-goal games. Four of their six wins were decided by one goal, the last two coming in overtime.
When asked about how the team finds success in these tight affairs, Morrissey said it's been about getting the little details right.
"I think good teams find a way to win. I know it's a classic saying, cliché, but I really feel it's true. Obviously, it's an 82 game season and every game is going to look a little bit different. You're not going to have you’re a game every night, other teams are going to play well. Lots of variables come into play. So finding different ways to win, I think, is key. You need that in the playoffs as well."
Bowness credits the success to the players sticking to their structure.
"A lot of it has to do with puck management and shift lengths and things like that. So we get into those situations, those are the things we talk a lot about in between periods and on the benches. Make sure we're managing the puck properly, make sure we have good structure all over the ice, make sure we have pressure all over the ice and make sure the shift lengths are at the right time so that we're not getting bogged down with long shifts and spending too much time in our zone," said Bowness.
Lineup notes for the Jets will see Sean Monahan back on the second line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo after he missed Sunday's contest due to illness.
The trio has played one game together and saw success.
"These guys are really easy to play with," Monahan said on Tuesday.
He said he is starting to feel some chemistry building with Ehlers and likens him to one of his former linemates with the Calgary Flames.
"I think we're starting to make reads off each other…he's different for sure. I mean, he reminds me a little bit of Johnny (Gaudreau). He's a guy who I played with a long time and he wants the puck in high ice, moving his feet…he's a great player and a lot of fun to play with."
With Iafallo staying on the second line, it means Perfetti will be slotted on the fourth line with Vladislav Namestnikov and Morgan Barron.
Laurent Brossoit will also make another start for Winnipeg, with Bowness saying he has played great as of late and he has earned more time between the pipes.
Puck drop from Canada Life Centre will be at 7 p.m. CT.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
Ottawa will shut down shady post-secondary institutions if provinces don't: Miller
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
Lynx Air travellers 'stuck,' 'stranded,' and 'scrambling' to return home amid airline's abrupt closure
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
Unusual donation to Abbotsford thrift store prompts police response, evacuation of nearby businesses
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
What's being said about the new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Singh deserves credit for pulling off pharmacare deal with Trudeau, now what will Poilievre do?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was ecstatic as he announced his latest pharmacare deal with Trudeau’s Liberals, giving Canadians a first example of what could become a crucial new national program, writes former New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
2 men convicted of killing Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay, nearly 22 years after rap star's death
Two men were convicted of murder Tuesday in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, a brazen 2002 shooting in the rap legend's studio.
Prince William pulls out of memorial service for his godfather because of 'personal matter'
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
NDP says minister appointed Sask. Party supporter to human rights commission
Saskatchewan's Justice Minister is receiving criticism after she appointed the former head of her local Sask. Party chapter to the province's human rights commission.
-
Sask. teachers now have job action planned for all 5 school days this week
With the announcement of a one-day withdrawal of noon-hour supervision for more school divisions on Friday, Saskatchewan teachers now have job action planned for all five school days this week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
City councillor says motion could put brakes on controversial homeless shelter
Residents are continuing to pressure city officials to change the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Sutherland.
-
NDP says minister appointed Sask. Party supporter to human rights commission
Saskatchewan's Justice Minister is receiving criticism after she appointed the former head of her local Sask. Party chapter to the province's human rights commission.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist ‘exposed patients to harm,’ fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
-
North Bay-area motorist who drove ‘erratically’ before crash dies from their injuries
A 51-year-old driver who crashed their vehicle on Highway 63 earlier this month has died of their injuries.
-
Watch: Skiers record run-in with moose on Wakefield, Que. trail
A group of skiers near Ottawa were in for a surprise during their trip after a moose came dashing through the snow next to them.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school bus driver charged with child pornography offences
A school bus driver who worked in Parkland County is facing child pornography charges.
-
Standalone Stollery hospital project to receive $17M in upcoming Alberta budget
The standalone Stollery Children's Hospital project will receive more funding in the upcoming provincial budget, the minister of health announced Tuesday.
-
'Not consulted': Alberta health minister questions Ottawa's national pharmacare plan
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
Toronto
-
Lynx Air travellers 'stuck,' 'stranded,' and 'scrambling' to return home amid airline's abrupt closure
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
-
2nd Toronto cop pleads guilty for unlawful arrest of Black U of T student mistaken for suspect, repeatedly stunned
A second cop has pleaded guilty in the case of a young Black man who was detained, Tasered, and had a knee placed on his neck after Toronto police officers mistook him for a suspect in a 2021 robbery investigation.
-
Toronto man charged in hate-motivated investigation that saw 'King of Kensington' statue vandalized
Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with the vandalism of the “King of Kensington” statue at Bellevue Park, an incident that is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
Calgary
-
Auburn Bay Pit Bull attacks leave man injured, one dog dead and another hurt
A Calgary man is recovering from several bites and bruises after he and his two dogs were attacked by two Pit Bull Terriers while out for a walk on Sunday night in the community of Auburn Bay
-
Calgary students learn coding through Indigenous music at Your Voice is Power workshop
Hundreds of Calgary junior high school students took part in a workshop Tuesday that teaches computer science and coding skills through Indigenous music.
-
'Just devastating': Over-capacity schools creating problems for Calgary families
Parents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are speaking out after being told their kids couldn’t attend a nearby school.
Montreal
-
After record-breaking temperatures, Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings
Judging by the number of people wearing shorts outside, it's not that surprising that a weather record was broken Tuesday in Montreal, but residents shouldn't get too used to that summer feeling.
-
MISSING
MISSING Body of missing Quebec woman found, police say
The body of a Quebec woman missing for nearly a week was discovered in Saint-Jerome Tuesday afternoon.
-
1 person in critical condition after residential building fire in Saint-Henri
One person was sent to hospital in critical condition with serious burns after a serious fire broke out in a residential building in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood on Tuesday, officials say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trillium Line hits another delay, opening pushed back through the summer
OC Transpo officials say the north-south Trillium Line could hit yet another delay, with the timeline for opening being potentially extended into the summer.
-
Ottawa's Courtyard Restaurant closing its doors after 40 years of business
The Courtyard Restaurant on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market is closing its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
FLASH FREEZE WARNING
FLASH FREEZE WARNING Soaring temperatures in Ottawa to be quickly followed by freezing cold
It's unseasonably warm in Ottawa, but Environment Canada is warning about a potential flash freeze just days from now.
Atlantic
-
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
-
Weather warnings issued in Maritimes for strong wind, heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday
Strong winds and heavy rain are coming to the Maritimes this week.
-
N.S. auditor calls RCMP over 'concealment' by provincial Liberals of misuse of funds
Nova Scotia's auditor general is asking the Mounties to investigate the provincial Liberal party over its "apparent concealment" of the misuse of public funds by a former employee.
Kitchener
-
Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon
Winter will return in a big way on Wednesday.
-
Rangers announce changes to Don Cameron potato fundraiser
Don Cameron Potato Night has been a community tradition for 26 years, but it’s about to see its biggest change yet at this Sunday’s game.
-
New survey finds one-third of food charities turn people away due to demand
Local food charities are anticipating a busy year ahead as the demand for support continues to rise.
Vancouver
-
B.C. club cancels comedy show after group's Robert Pickton T-shirt causes outrage
A comedy club in New Westminster, B.C., has cancelled an upcoming show following outrage over the performers' sale of Robert Pickton T-shirts.
-
Indigenous lantern art stolen from Lunar New Year display in downtown Vancouver
Organizers of a Lunar New Year display outside the Vancouver Art Gallery are condemning the theft of one of eight lanterns that comprised it and asking the public for help tracking the artwork down.
-
His son died in a 2021 B.C. crane tragedy. He wants to know why they still happen
When Chris Vilness heard about the crane accident that killed a construction worker in Vancouver last week, he was angry, and he didn't have to imagine what the woman's family was going through.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. First Nation sues federal government over ban on herring spawn fishery
A British Columbia First Nation says it has launched a civil lawsuit against the federal government over its decision in 2022 to ban one of its commercial fisheries
-
Nanaimo man turns home into mountain biking paradise
To appreciate how Reece Wallace ended up riding his bike off the roof of his three-storey house — and what happened after — we need to go back to when he was a boy.
-
Unusual donation to Abbotsford thrift store prompts police response, evacuation of nearby businesses
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.